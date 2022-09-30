Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FaZe Put Options (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 24,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,083 put options.

FaZe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAZE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,317. FaZe has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

