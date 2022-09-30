StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $3.36 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

