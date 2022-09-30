StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

SNMP opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

