StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.