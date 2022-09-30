StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.21. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.