StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FWP stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.