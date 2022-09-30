StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
