StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

