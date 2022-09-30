StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the period.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

