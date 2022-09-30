Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 18.8% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,995. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.