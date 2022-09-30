Student Coin Hits Market Cap of $19.79 Million (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Student Coin has a market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $120,888.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Student Coin is https://reddit.com/r/Studentcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io.

Buying and Selling Student Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

