Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Update

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 908,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $965.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.33 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

