Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

SU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 403,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

