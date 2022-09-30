Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %
SU traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 403,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
