Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

