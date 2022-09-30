Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Super Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

