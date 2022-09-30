Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 183,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
