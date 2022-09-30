Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

ZPTAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. 47,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,682. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

