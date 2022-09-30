sUSD 1-Day Volume Tops $4.07 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $70.16 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 70,500,561 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

