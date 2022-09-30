SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $138.64 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $138.64 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

