SVB Leerink Raises LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target to $28.00

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. LAVA Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.