Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 62,721 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,684,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $146,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,457 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

