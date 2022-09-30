Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,340 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

