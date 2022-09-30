Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 118,725 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,725 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

