Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 54,444 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,444 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after buying an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

