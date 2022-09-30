Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 57,422 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,422 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

