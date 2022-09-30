Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.21

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.21 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 153,864 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.39 million and a P/E ratio of -18.50.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

