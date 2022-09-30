Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

SYRS stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.