Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,919,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 1,399,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TNEYF remained flat at $2.78 during trading hours on Friday. 77,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

