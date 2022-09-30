Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.87. 1,795,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

