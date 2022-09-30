Tap One Day Volume Reaches $660.00 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $2.00 million and $660.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tap

Tap’s genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 9,982,450,000 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

