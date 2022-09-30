Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 62,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tapestry by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 338,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

