Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.71. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

