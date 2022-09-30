Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

TTM opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tata Motors by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tata Motors by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tata Motors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

