Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Tata Motors Price Performance
TTM opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.38.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
