Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

TMHC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

