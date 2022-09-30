TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.21 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,731. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,094 shares of company stock worth $3,217,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

