TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.62% of TE Connectivity worth $226,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $112.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

