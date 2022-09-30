TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $11.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.6 %

FTI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

