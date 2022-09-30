TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Trading Down 3.4%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.83. 42,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 853,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 149.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

