Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TINLY remained flat at $9.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teijin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Teijin had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

