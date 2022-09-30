Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLTZY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

