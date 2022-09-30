Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €22.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Monday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

