Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of TELNY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,439. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.42. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.3491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.23%.

TELNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading

