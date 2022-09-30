Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.29. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,996 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

