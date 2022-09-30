Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.29. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 2,996 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

