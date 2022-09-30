Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Telesat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.01. Telesat has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $48.35.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.23 million for the quarter.
About Telesat
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
