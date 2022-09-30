Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Telesat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.01. Telesat has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

About Telesat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Telesat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000.

(Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.