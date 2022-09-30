Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 185,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,435. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
