Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 185,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,435. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

