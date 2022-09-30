Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Raised by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for approximately 5.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Tenable worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 596,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,002.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 552,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,117. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

