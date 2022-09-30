Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 74,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises approximately 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Tenon Medical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,541. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

