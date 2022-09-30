TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.0335

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $106,802.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp’s genesis date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 228,454,448 coins. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

