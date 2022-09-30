TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $2.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s launch date was July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,953,706 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.