Terran Coin Price Hits $2.85 on Top Exchanges (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.45 billion and $9.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00014623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

