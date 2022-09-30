Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) PT Lowered to $18.00

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.