Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,982,105.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %
Tesla stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.25. 66,973,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,173,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
